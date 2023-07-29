Charlotte Fung Miller is a watercolor artist and is the August guest artist at VIVA Gallery in Viroqua.

She works on rice paper and you will notice in her painting that shadowing and depth is achieved using gradation of color. Serenity, peace and a reverence for nature is evident in her art. It is clear that she takes much delight in the changing seasons of Wisconsin.

Along with her painting, she shares her heritage by teaching courses in Chinese art and cooking.

Ms. Fung Miller studied formal Chinese calligraphy and Chinese brush painting under San Francisco Master Lui-Sang Wong. She is a native of San Francisco and now resides in Mukwonago, Wisconsin.

Her captivating work can be seen through the month of August at VIVA. Meet Charlotte and learn more about her and her work at our 1st Thursday Artist Reception, Aug. 3 from 5 to 7 p.m. at VIVA Gallery.

VIVA Gallery invites you to come and experience the joy and beauty that art of all mediums can offer. The work of our guest artist and the work of the members of VIVA will bring inspiration, connection, and insight into your own world.

VIVA Gallery is located at 217 S. Main St.; check the website for more information at www.vivagallery.net.