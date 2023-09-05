A Chaseburg man suffered a major medical event while driving and struck the Chaseburg Post Office located at 303 Depot St., Chaseburg, Saturday, Sept. 2.

According to a press release from Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson, at about 1:30 p.m. the 911 dispatch center received a report that a vehicle had struck the post office and the driver was unresponsive.

Charles William Oldenburg, 67, of Chaseburg, was driving north on Swain Street, which is also State Highway 162, and suffered a major medical event. The vehicle went straight off a 90-degree curve and struck the front of the post office.

Extensive life-saving measures were unsuccessful, and Oldenburg was pronounced dead at the scene by Vernon County Coroner Betty Nigh.

"A rock-solid, caring community came together and boarded up the front of the building for safety reasons," Torgerson said. "With the extreme heat on Saturday, the community was there to make sure emergency personnel had plenty of water for hydration. My heart goes out to the Oldenburg family at this very difficult time."

The Coon Valley Fire Department, Coon Valley First Responders, Coon Valley Police Department and Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance were at the scene with the sheriff's office.