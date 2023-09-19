Since her diagnosis of colorectal cancer, Erin Herold Strittmater is more conscious about her own health and others’.

Strittmater, who is the honorary chairperson of the 18th annual American Cancer Society Sole Burner of Chaseburg, said if anyone mentions to her something is going on with their body she advises them to get checked out by a doctor.

“I have friends who are (getting to be) over 45 and I tell them to get a colonoscopy; don’t put it off,” she said. She noted people are being diagnosed with colorectal cancer at a younger age.

“One thing I deal with now is watching what I eat, making sure I eat enough fiber and (that) I feel good myself,” Strittmater said.

Strittmater, a Chaseburg native who now lives in La Crosse, was diagnosed with stage 3 rectal cancer on Nov. 30, 2021; she was 45 years old. She was shocked when the doctor told her she had cancer. “You don’t expect that.”

Her treatment included eight rounds of chemotherapy, 28 sessions of radiation and rectal dissection (surgery to cut the tumor out). After the surgery, Strittmater had an ileostomy. “They did it to help where the colon the rectum were rejoined to heal,” she said. “Three months later it was reversed.”

People shouldn’t be embarrassed to talk about bodily functions, Strittmater said. “I had diarrhea months before my diagnosis. It might not be just lactose intolerance it could be more serious. Be more open to talk of the bodily functions with your doctor.”

When event co-chair Linda DeGarmo asked her to serve as the honorary chairperson, Strittmater said she thought it was “pretty cool.” “I’ve been cancer-free a year; I was honored she and the group thought of me.”

Strittmater and her husband, Tad, have been married for almost 23 years. Their daughter, Aubrey, is a junior at the University of Minnesota, and their son, Peyton, is a senior at Central High School.

Sole Burner of Chaseburg is Sept. 23

Sole Burner of Chaseburg will take place in the Chaseburg Village Park, 402 Depot St., Saturday, Sept. 23, beginning at 11 a.m.

The schedule is as follows:

8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.—American Red Cross blood drive at the Village Hall;

11 a.m.—Food trucks available;

11 a.m.—Wine cork drawing, bake sale and soup kitchen;

1 p.m.—Silent auction, food, bucket drawings, Driftless River Band, survivor registration, luminary sales and donations;

2-5 p.m.—Kids games, vendor sales, apparel sales and Bloody Marys;

4 p.m.—Opening ceremony followed by survivors leading first lap;

4 p.m.—Silent auction and bucket raffles close;

After first lap—Live auction;

5 p.m.—Ticket drawings;

6 p.m.—Luminary ceremony;

6:30 p.m.—Closing ceremony.

In August, the event hit the $2 million fundraising mark. To celebrate that milestone, the slogan for 2023 is “2 million reasons.” This year’s fundraising goal, DeGarmo said, is $150,000; to date, $102,000 has been raised.

So far, 31 teams with 270 people have registered, DeGarmo said.

Contact Eric Ostrem at 608-452-3135 or DeGarmo at 608-452-3367 or grannydegarmo@yahoo.com for more information. To join a team or donate, go to acsmove.org/Chaseburg.