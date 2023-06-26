Coon Valley’s Veterans Memorial Park was filled with families and laughter for the 13th Coon Creek Trout Fest, Saturday.
Children, with help from their adult companions, fished in Coon Creek free of charge. In addition to the fishing, there were children’s games, a sawdust pile, food, live music by Jay Hoffman, vendors, a money raffle and a painted rock scavenger hunt. Children could also take casting and fly fishing lessons.
The event was brought to the community by the Coon Valley Business Association, Coulee Trout Unlimited and numerous business sponsors in the village.