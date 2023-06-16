The city of Viroqua has scheduled a second public informational meeting regarding a highway safety improvement project scheduled to begin this summer.

Join in person or online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88106972146 to learn more about a highway safety improvement project scheduled to begin in Viroqua after July 4. The informational meeting is Wednesday, June 28, at 5 p.m. in the lower-level community room at City Hall.

The existing four-lane highway on the north and south sides of Viroqua will be restriped resulting in a three-lane section with one lane in each direction. In addition, a two-way left turn lane will be added. The project also includes the reinstallation of Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons at Broadway and Oak Street and minor adjustments at the Main and Decker intersection to improve truck turning movements.

This project is funded by the Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP) and involves the sections of Main Street outside of downtown, Brendel to Hwy. 56 and South Street to Rusk Avenue.

For more information about the meeting, contact Sarah Grainger at 608-637-2937, s.grainger@viroqua-wisconsin.com, or visit www.viroqua-wisconsin.com.