Civil War reenactors brought history to life on the lawn of the Sherry-Butt House in Viroqua, Saturday, June 10.

The La Crosse Light Guard, also known as Company B of the 2nd Wisconsin Volunteers, portrayed the living history of the Federal infantryman and civilian population during the period 1861 to 1865.

Reenactors marched, drilled, fired their muskets and talked with visitors about what life was like during the Civil War. They also pitched a tent on the lawn.

The Sherry-Butt House, which is owned by the Vernon County Historical Society, was built in 1870 by Civil War Lt. Col. Cyrus M. Butt and his wife Margaret. In 1947, Orbec and Hilda Sherry purchased the house, with furnishings intact, from Jane Butt, Cyrus and Margaret’s daughter. When Orbec Sherry died in 1988, the historical society purchased the house and its furnishings.