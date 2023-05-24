Graduation ceremonies for De Soto High School will be held in the De Soto High School new gymnasium, Friday, May 26, at 7 p.m.

Valedictorian is Jedidiah Curti and salutatorian is Cadence Thompson.

The guest speaker is Darrell Crandall.

The class colors are white and black. The class flower is the carnation. The class president is Harley Schams.

Candidates for graduation are Jedidiah Curti, Cadence Thompson, Gracyn Beck, Karys Beinema, Rhiannon Buros-Nash, Jon Carney, Dalton Davis, Anesha Ellis, Cole Faulkner, Emily Fruth, Ben Gray, Bryce Grelle, Hunter Isbell, Jayvyn Jones, Evan Koch, Matthew Kumlin, Maria Marley, Ian McKittrick, Elissa Moser, Evan Pedretti, Rebecca Pedretti, Harley Schams, Zach Yaktin, Trey Yanske, Brian Ziegler, Carter Logslett (graduate Wisconsin Challenge Academy and De Soto Area School District).

De Soto Virtual Charter School: Lillian Gamer.