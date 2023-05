Graduation ceremonies for Westby Area High School will be held at the Westby Fieldhouse, Saturday, May 27, at 11 a.m.

Class colors are red, white and gold. Class flower is a white rose, gold tip with red ribbon. The class quote is “Enjoy the little things in life because one day you’ll look back and realize they were the big things.” -Kurt Vonnegut. Class officers are President Abby Leis, Vice President Sophia Paduano, Secretary Rachel Simonson and Treasurer Gabrielle Olson.