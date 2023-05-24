Youth Initiative High School will celebrate commencement on Sunday, June 4, from 2 to 5 p.m. This is an outdoor event, with primitive facilities (no running water available), held at N591 County Road PI, Coon Valley. Seating for this event will be limited and reserved for the family of the graduates and those with physical limitations.
The candidates for graduation are James Benton, Adyn Brudos, Clover DeClercq, Jean Gauthier-Phillips, Ruby Hodapp, Tobias Hunt, Oliver Krieger-Fritsch, Rohan Laurdan, Jiwoo Lee, Zirelia Leinberger, Ada Lenarz, Peter Levin, Sky Lovecky Kevin Miro, Mateo Nuñez, Fischer Olson, Jesse Porter, Ethan Richardson, Freya Rising, Evangeline Ritchie, Raquel Samper Eiroa, Eli Schmidt, Leela Viña Tromp, Orion Viña Tromp.