Surrounded by crayons, glue sticks, pencils, pencil-top erasers and other school supplies, residents of Bethel Home & Services Aspen Place in Viroqua, along with community members, filled backpacks for the Stuff the Bus program, Tuesday, July 25.

The program provides backpacks and school supplies to children whose family income falls within the WIC income guidelines. Families are required to sign up in advance to reserve a backpack or school supplies for their children. Backpacks and school supplies will be picked up by families later this month at sites in Viroqua, Hillsboro, La Farge and Ontario.

The program was established in 2010, and the Vernon County Health Department was the main organizer. This year the health department and McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua joined forces. As in past years, community partners are helping with the program.

Jeanne Barr, administrator/human resource director at Bethel Home & Services, Inc., said the residents who helped fill the backpacks enjoyed themselves.

“I just saw a lot of smiles,” Barr said. “A lot of residents who don’t normally participate in activities were there.” When Barr talked about how the program helped children, she said they made comments that it was nice for the children to get new school supplies. “They thoroughly enjoyed it.”

Bethel Home & Services is storing supplies for the program. They hosted a second packing day at Maplewood Terrace July 31.

“Bethel tries to be involved in the community as much as possible,” Barr said. “We thought it (the partnership) was perfect. We had the space for supplies. When Maggie (Strittmater) (from the library) wanted to incorporate the tenants and residents, we said ‘yes’. Any time we can serve residents and the community at the same time is a win-win.”

She said Bethel appreciates that Strittmater, who is the program coordinator, reached out. “Our mission is we serve. We wanted to serve the community outside our walls.”

Strittmater said around 80 backpacks were packed by about 14 volunteers on July 25. The backpacks were filled by grade, using lists that noted how many of each school supply was needed. She said a total of 230 backpacks will be filled this year.

The packing, Strittmater said, went well. “I was so excited. You never know how many people to expect. We had a wonderful mix of people … I was thrilled with who showed up. I was so impressed by how much got done. We got though so much, which was great.”