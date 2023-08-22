Vernon County Emergency Management has released a list of cooling centers around the county that have been identified at of 8 a.m. Tuesday. This list is valid through Thursday, while there is the extreme heat in the area.
Viroqua
McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
La Farge
Lawton Memorial Library, 118 N. Bird St., Hours: Tuesday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday 1 to 7 p.m., Thursday closed
Coon Valley
Coon Valley Village Hall, 108 Roosevelt St., Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Hillsboro
First Congregational Church, 602 High Ave., Hours: Wednesday 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Hillsboro Public Library, 819 High Ave., Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Viola
Viola Public Library, 137 S. Main St., Hours: Tuesday 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday 1 to 7 p.m., Thursday 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Westby
Westby Community Center, 206 N. Main St., Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.