The Coon Creek Community Watershed Council (CCCWC) will hold its September meeting -- "Beer & Brats with Stan Trimble" -- at the Genoa Outlook, Thursday, Sept. 7.
Food will be served at 6 p.m., with the meeting to follow at 7 p.m. The agenda includes Marc's Fascinating Flashbacks and updates on the 90th anniversary celebration set for Sept. 9. Special guest Trimble will give a presentation. Free copies of his book, "Historical Agriculture and Soil Erosion in the Upper Mississippi Valley Hill Country," will be available. Trimble has offered to sign copies.
The Genoa Outlook is located along Hwy. 35, 3.5 miles south of Stoddard on Spring Coulee Road.