The Coon Creek Community Watershed Council will meet on Wednesday, July 5, at the farm of Mark Moilien, N105 Moilien Road, Coon Valley (on the ridge off Highway 162). Food will be served at 6 p.m., and the meeting will start at 7 p.m. Participants are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

Topics on the agenda will include grant updates, and a water infiltration/pasture demonstration plot at the farm, measures being undertaken at the farm to help prevent storm water runoff onto neighbors below on the valley, and upcoming events, to include:

July 13: Hill Country Watershed Alliance get together

July 18-19: Water Infiltration Days at the Travis Klinkner Farm

July 20: Field Day at the Savanna Institute in Spring Green

Stanley Trimble visit and 90th Anniversary of the Coon Creek Watershed Project Celebration – the council’s September meeting will be held on Thursday, Sept. 7, at the Mississippi River overlook in Genoa.

The August meeting will be held at the farm of Mike Breckel, where the group will discuss elderberries.