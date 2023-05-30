Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

After 23 years on the job Karen Bernau, director of Coon Valley’s Knuston Memorial Library, is retiring June 1. Bernau came on board in 2000; the library first opened its doors in September of that year. The grand opening party was held the first weekend of October.

“I’m going to miss the people,” Bernau said. “Some of the people I’ve been seeing since I started. I’ve been here since the beginning. The library is kind of like my baby. It’s been an adventure. It’s time for new ideas and methods for the good of the library.”

Bernau said she is proud the library has grown and become a vital part of the community. She said when people hear the word library, sometimes they think it’s just books. “It’s more than that. I had to come up with a way to draw people in – kids and adults.”

She said one of the smartest things she started offering from the beginning was Conversations with Coffee. Bernau said she contacted a couple people who had been part of a senior group that used to meet in the village with the idea of having a coffee hour with a theme.

“I was new to the area and wanted to learn about the area,” she said. “The regulars had grown up here, and had good stories to tell. It lasted 20 years. It opened the doors to get acquainted with people.”

Conversations with Coffee programs over the years included the themes of farming, growing tobacco, the Civilian Conservation Corps camp near the village, the conservation movement which has its roots in Coon Valley, World War II and numerous Norwegian heritage topics.

“Folks brought their stories and photos,” Bernau said. “I learned so much about the area. This small village has had notable people come out of it. Every now and then we’d do trivia things.” She said there were a few times when a tool or a piece of household equipment would be brought to the library and the group would talk about what those items were and how they were used.

She said the library has become a community center. “That’s my best accomplishment.”

Bernau started her library career 23 years ago, when she became the director in Coon Valley. She graduated from college with a business degree, and originally intended to attend graduate school for library science afterward. “I got married and we traveled ...”

She had a variety of jobs over the years before joining the library world, including working in retail, working for an accountant and chairing volunteer activities she was involved with, among others. A love of reading and history was a constant thread.

“My work experience prepared me for this job in various ways,” Bernau said.

Bernau said she hesitated to accept the job as library director. “I talked with my mother. She said why would you hesitate? You always wanted to do this.”

She said public libraries are important in a community because they provide a place for people to go and use such things as the internet and Wi-Fi if they don’t have or want access at home.

“A library is an asset to a community,” Bernau said. “When people are looking to move to a community they look at things such as schools and libraries … It’s another amenity and resource in the community. I feel it’s especially important for older adults and lower-income people. It’s also a place for people to socialize and meet new friends. The majority of our adult programs are fun stuff, like a painting class.”

She said you could watch YouTube to find out how to paint or learn macramé, but it isn’t the same as an in-person activity.

Bernau has enjoyed her job as library director. “I’ve had a lot of fun. I was never bored.”

She has a few plans set. The week after she retires, Bernau and her husband will go to the Boundary Waters in Minnesota to stay in a cabin and canoe out. She said they have Wisconsin and Minnesota state park passes and plan to take short two-day and three-day trips. In September, the couple will visit her sister in Britain. “We’ve talked about that for a long time.”

The couple also have a granddaughter, and Bernau said they will spend time being grandparents.

“I look forward to not having a schedule for a while,” she said. “By fall I might want to join things. I’m trying not to make commitments until at least fall.”