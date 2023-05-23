At about 12:46 p.m. Rachel Korish, 27, was traveling south on State Hwy. 35 slowing down to make a left turn onto Mallard Lane when she was struck. According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, a vehicle operated by Andrew Degeler, 19, of De Soto, was also traveling southbound on State Hwy. 35 behind Korish. Degeler said when he attempted to slow down his brakes malfunctioned and his tire locked up, causing him to strike Korish. Korish had her 1-year-old properly restrained in a rear-facing child seat. Korish complained of neck pain and was transported to Gundersen Health System for evaluation.