Trout fishing and family fun will be celebrated at Coon Creek Trout Fest in Coon Valley’s Veterans Memorial Park, Saturday, June 24.

Early in the morning, from 6 to 7, more than 300 trout will be released in preparation for children’s fishing and prizes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Children should bring their own poles; however, some will be on hand. Bait will be furnished. Children age 15 and younger will not need a fishing license; however, children 16 and older need a fishing license and a trout stamp. Casting and fly fishing lessons will be available.

A variety of activities will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Breakfast burritos, hot dogs, barbecues and beverages will be available for purchase at the Coon Valley Legion Hall; in addition, there will be vendor booths. Children’s games start at 9 a.m. in the Legion hall. Children will also have a chance to dig for coins in a sawdust pile at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Carol Olson, who is in charge of Trout Fest, said there will once again be a money raffle. The prizes are $500, $250 and $100. Five tickets are $20 and single tickets are $5. Tickets are available at most Coon Valley businesses and Coon Valley Farmer’s Telephone Co. You don’t need to be present to win.

For the second year in a row, there will be a rock scavenger hunt. Painted rocks, some of which have fish on them or something else associated with Trout Fest, will be hidden throughout the park. Children who find a rock can return it to the Trout Fest tent for a prize. Olson said children will be able to hunt first, and then adults.

Olson said there is a new musician is playing live music this year – Jay Hoffman. He’ll perform from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Village-wide rummage sales will also be part of the festivities.

Olson said the Coon Valley Business Association founded Coon Creek Trout Fest 13 years ago. Olson, along with Pauline Aspenson, Jill Gettelman and Laurie Holte became the main organizers. “Coulee Trout Unlimited helped us get going.”

Olson’s favorite part of Trout Fest is that it’s a fun event for families. “It’s nice to see the people come out.”

She said it’s important to keep the event going because it gets children interested in fishing and gets them outside, away from their screens. “That’s our goal – get kids outside. The kids learn things and like to catch those fish.”

Olson said they really appreciate the people who come to Trout Fest. “Hopefully we have a good day.”

The Coon Valley Business Association and Coulee Trout Unlimited are once again teaming up for Trout Fest, along with numerous business sponsors in the village.