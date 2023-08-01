The Coulee Antique Engine Club’s 52nd annual show takes place Aug. 4-6.

The show features IH Wisconsin Collectors Chapter 4 and Farmall Frolic. There will also be gas engines and power units, a steam engine, flea market, threshing and sawmill demonstrations, lawn and garden, kids activities, food, antique tractor pull, mini tractor pull, anvil shoot and more.

The show will be held on the club’s grounds located 2 miles north of Westby on State Hwy. 27. Admission is $7 per day and $10 for the weekend

For more information, contact John Wangen at 608-606-0103 or awfloor2@gmail.com, or visit www.couleeantiqueengineclub.com.