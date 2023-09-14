The Nature Conservancy (TNC) and the Lake Wisconsin Farmer Watershed Council are sponsoring a 5th Generation Homestead cover crop field day at N1484 O'Connor Road, Lodi, Thursday, Sept. 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event, which will be held rain or shine, includes the following schedule:

10 to 10:15 a.m. welcome;

10:15 a.m. to 12 p.m. no-till and cover crop discussion/field tour; Tyler Miller, 5th Generation Homestead and Tony Peirick, Dodge County Farmers for Healthy Soils & Water;

noon to 12:45 p.m. free lunch catered by Lodi Sausage Co./discussion on programs sponsored by The Nature Conservancy;

12:45 to 1:45 p.m. cover crop seed mixes/species benefits; Brendon Blank, Bryon Seeds and Jim Stute, independent research agronomist;

1:45 to 2 p.m. questions.

Participants must RSVP at 608-742-9670 by Sept. 20. If assistance related to a disability is needed, let the organizers know.