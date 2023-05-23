On Wednesday, May 17, a concert by the All-City Band at the Westby Performing Arts Center kicked off the start of the Westby Syttende Mai Festival. During a short break in the concert, WAHS President Blaine Hedberg and Vice President Garland McGarvey announced Dan Kotek as the Westby Area Historical Society 2023 Grandfather of the Year. Dan is the 25th grandparent chosen for this award that alternates between grandpas and grandmas every other year.

Dan’s granddaughter, Lanie Fremstad, daughter of Kelly and Justin Fremstad, wrote the winning nomination letter. She is a fourth-grader at Westby Elementary School. Library Media Specialist Darla Schroeder has helped WAHS with this project for many years by asking her third- and fourth-grade students to practice their typing skills as they think about what needs to be said in a good nomination paragraph. It takes a lot of coordination and cognitive attention for the students to complete this assignment but sentiment, more than perfect grammar, punctuation or spelling, is what the judges primarily look for.

Lanie’s letter reads: “My grandpa should win Grandpa of the Year because he is really nice. He babysits me and my brothers. He takes me to my favorite restaurant, Fazolis. He also helps me with my math facts. He tells me funny jokes. He also helps me with hard words to find. And I’ve been to many parades with him and my grandma And my grandpa is retired and he takes us to fun places. He also says “You’re the best granddaughter ever” and I love him. And that’s why I should win!”

Along with Grandfather of the Year, Joan Oftedal was announced at the concert as the winner for nominating “Tilmar” as the name of a life-size troll carving by Tilford “Tip” Bagstad. The carving was recently donated to WAHS by Kathy Erlandson in memory of Dr. Martin Erlandson. By combining Tilford and Martin, Joan thought of a very appropriate name that honors both men.

The All-City Band Concert was just one of many activities that WAHS sponsored as part of Westby’s Syttende Mai activities. On Saturday, the museum was open from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Two volunteers from WAHS presented programs to students at Westby Elementary School about why we celebrate Syttende Mai, the immigration story, and the history of early Westby. Dan, Lanie, and the family appeared in the Saturday Kiddie Parade and Sunday Big Parade. And, of course, lefse/pølse was sold by WAHS volunteers on both days of the festival. We can’t wait for more fun next year!