The De Soto FFA Chapter was well-represented at the 94th annual Wisconsin State FFA Convention. The convention was held June 13-15 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.

Members who attended the convention were Katelynn Kunert, Mya Radde, Lily Mitchell, Sophia Obert, Taylor DuCharme, Finley Hanson, Shawnna Haakenson, Sascha Doll, Elissa Moser, Mason Zink, Addi Trussoni, Sonny Boardman, Elise Venner, Josie Hanson, Matthew Kumlin and Gracyn Beck.

While at the convention, members participated in a variety of activities. Members were recognized for awards, attended convention sessions and workshops, attended the agricultural career expo, and served on the state Courtesy Corps to help with convention registration.

Earlier this year, Sonny Boardman was named a state finalist in the proficiency of Wildlife Production and Management. Proficiencies honor students for their outstanding SAEs (Supervised Agricultural Experiences) and students apply for these with a 20-plus page application detailing their project, financials and outcomes. At the convention, he was recognized on stage as the state winner and received a cash prize. His application moved on to the national competition at National FFA Convention.

The De Soto Chapter also had a middle school Quiz Bowl team advance through three levels of competition to compete at the state level as one of the state's top 10 teams. Josie Hanson, Taylor DuCharme and Finley Hanson made it to the final round of competition and were awarded third place.

Matthew Kumlin, Elissa Moser, Gracyn Beck and Sonny Boardman received the State FFA Degree on Wednesday of FFA convention. The State FFA Degree is the highest degree that an FFA member can earn at the state level. There are multiple requirements to receive the State Degree and less than 3% of members will receive this honor.

Sonny Boardman and Katelynn Kunert were official voting delegates, where they participated in state committee meetings and voted for the new State FFA Officer. Lily Mitchell, Shawnna Haakenson and Hazel Skarlupka entered in the state artwork contest.