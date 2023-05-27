Rep. Derrick Van Orden (WI-03) on May 26 announced his online portal where farmers from across Wisconsin’s Third District can directly share their priorities for the 2023 Farm Bill.
“As we work to develop this year’s Farm Bill, the Agriculture Committee is focused on listening to farmers and those in need of nutrition assistance across the country to give them direct input into writing the Farm Bill,” said Van Orden. “No one knows what should be in the Farm Bill more than those in the agriculture industry and those most in need. I look forward to reviewing Wisconsin farmers’ feedback and working with my colleagues to bring to the floor a final product that supports rural Wisconsinites by lowering agricultural input costs, ensuring there is a strong safety net, and providing a ‘hand up’ not a ‘hand out’ for those who need it.”
Farmers and agriculture specialists in Wisconsin’s Third District can submit their feedback at VanOrden.House.Gov/FarmBillFeedback. Feedback will be accepted until June 7.
The Farm Bill is passed every five years.