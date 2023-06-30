The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will host a public meeting to discuss the disposal of dredged material from the United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Mississippi River navigational channel dredging projects at the Dairyland Power Cooperative Genoa Station #3.

The meeting will take place on Tuesday, July 11, at noon at the Stoddard American Legion Post, located at 414 Broadway St. in Stoddard.

Dairyland Power Cooperative has requested approval from the DNR to dispose of sediments dredged from the Mississippi River United States Army Corps of Engineers dredging projects as part of the Genoa Station #3 decommissioning project as fill. The material would be placed on a property owned by Dairyland Power Cooperative located at S4651 State Road 35, Genoa. Areas where dredge sand is used as fill will be capped with gravel, roads, buildings, or topsoil and vegetation.

At the meeting, the public is encouraged to share comments and ask questions about the proposal. There will be a brief introduction and explanation of the project by DNR staff and Dairyland representatives. All public comments will be considered by the DNR in its decision on the proposal.

Questions or comments can be directed to Kevin Bartel, DNR Waste and Materials Management Program Hydrogeologist, at Kevin.Bartel@wisconsin.gov or 920-883-9301.