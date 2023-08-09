The Driftless Humane Society (DHS) continues to make improvements to the shelter at 1150 Nelson Parkway in Viroqua.

In the last two years, an effort has been made to not only reduce disease transmission and increase cleanliness, but also improve the standard of care and mental health of the animals.

Through community fundraising and generous grants, two additional outdoor dog runs have been constructed, outside sunshades installed, and energy efficient kennel doors added. This year fundraising is focused on replacing the outside dog kennel walls that have begun to rust and rot, as well as providing added enrichment for the cats and dogs to improve their mental health.

The American Society of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) provided a grant to purchase diagnostic and necessary cleaning equipment, additional cat kennels to increase capacity, and funds to provide the ability to offer Home-Home.org resources.

Home-Home is a direct animal rehoming website that allows owners to post their own animals in need of new homes, preventing them from entering a shelter. This service also allows residents to list animal species that DHS does not serve, such as small animals or farm animals. No money can be exchanged for the animals on the website and all personal information of the owners is private.

“DHS strives to be a leader in animal welfare throughout southwestern Wisconsin. We could not have made all the recent improvements without the continued support of our community and grants from organizations like the ASPCA," shared Emily Rozeske, director of DHS.

As DHS looks toward the future, major projects will be to continue to update the infrastructure of an aging building, providing more community resources to pet owners, improving the lives of the animals that enter DHS, and engaging the community in animal welfare.