June is a month full of summer fun, so be sure to squeeze in some of the events that DHS will be hosting or attending:

6/15 – Second Nature at Reads Creek Third Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. with vendors, music, and activities centered around “Furry Friends.”

6/17 – DHS Open House & Kitten Shower from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the shelter.

6/28 – “Dog Enrichment Toy & Treat Making” at the Viroqua library from 5 to 6 p.m.

6/30 – Adoption Event at Nelson Agri-Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a low-cost microchip clinic from 12 to 1 p.m.

June is also National Adopt a Cat Month, so our June special is 50% off the adoption fee on all adult cats over 1 year old. Meet two of these precious boys:

Thistle

Thistle is a handsome 2-year-old orange boy who was found as a stray. Thistle is a friendly and affectionate cat who loves to meow and seek attention from his human companions. Thistle's outgoing personality and desire for human interaction make him a great companion for someone who is looking for a cat that craves attention and affection.

Knight

Knight is a wonderful and sociable 2-year-old black, male cat who has had a bit of a rough start. It's great that he found his way to the shelter where he can receive the care and attention he needs. His loving nature and enjoyment of playing with dogs through his kennel show that he has a friendly and sociable personality. Knight will do well as an indoor/outdoor kitty. With his loving nature and sociable personality, Knight is likely to make a wonderful addition to a caring family who can provide him with the love and attention he deserves.

***

“Lifting Spirits & Saving Lives” is our spring fundraiser to bring music and aroma therapy, create Kitten Care Kits, and make some necessary repairs on our building. Help us reach our goal!

***

The Driftless Humane Society is located at 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. To find out more about the adoptable pets, visit www.driftlesshumanesociety.com or call 608-637-6955. The humane society is open Monday and Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.