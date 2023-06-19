Our open house might be over, but the events keep rolling on. We have two events that you won’t want to miss to finish off the month:

6/28 – In partnership with the Viroqua library, Ashley Veglahn from K9 Advantage and Hana Sedlmayr from DHS will be offering a Dog Enrichment: Toy & Treat Making Class from 5 to 6 p.m. This class will be held at the library and is good for all ages.

6/30 – Nelson Agri-Center will be hosting DHS for an adoption event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Come meet your new best friend! Part of the event will be a $10 Microchip Clinic for dogs from 12 to 1 p.m. Space is limited to 15 dogs and pre-registration is required. Visit our website: www.driftlesshumanesociety.com to register.

***

Freya

Freya, this beautiful 6.5-year-old Rottweiler mix, has had an eventful journey as a stray before finding her way to the shelter. Freya is an active and energetic dog that loves walks and playing fetch. Freya and her buddy Ebony have fun running in the big, grassy yard or playing in pool on hot days. Freya is a great age, because she brings a calm, maturity to the play yard to counter Ebony’s excitable youth.

Ebony

Ebony is a sweet and energetic girl 2-year-old black lab mix. Her love for chasing tennis balls and toys with squeakers shows her playful side, which is a great source of entertainment and exercise. However, Ebony just can’t say no to a game of chase, so she is best in a home without small animals. This girl loves people and gets all the wiggles when someone comes to say, “Hello.” Ebony is very playful with her friend, Freya, and just enjoys life in general. She is a happy-go-lucky girl!

Fern & Cypress

Fern and Cypress have come to the shelter due to their owner being hospitalized and no longer able to care for them. They are 6-year-old English Mastiff siblings. Fern and Cypress are potty-trained but need some work with manners walking on the leash. They are cool, calm, and confident at DHS and come right up to greet you. These two are neat dogs and if you are in the market for a BIG dog with a little drool, stop by to meet them.

***

“Lifting Spirits & Saving Lives” fundraiser to bring music and aroma therapy, Kitten Care Kits, and make some necessary repairs on our building is still going on. Thanks to everyone that has contributed to this exciting project. We are over halfway to reaching our goal!

***

The Driftless Humane Society is located at 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. To find out more about the adoptable pets, visit www.driftlesshumanesociety.com or call 608-637-6955. The humane society is open Monday and Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.