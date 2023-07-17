Summer is a wonderful time to get a new dog! The days are long, the weather is great for getting outside, and they make the best travel partners. Here are some new additions, just waiting for their perfect family:

Spock

This handsome hunk came to us as a stray. Spock is a well behaved 5-year-old Pit Bull Terrier, who enjoys the company of other dogs. Spock enjoys his toys and lounging in the grassy yards. Spock loves to show his bully smile when he's happy! Spock seems to be potty trained and does fairly well walking on a leash.

Jack

Jack is an extremely sweet 6.5-year-old Australian Shepherd mix who made the long trek from Texas to a local shelter. He was adopted there and spent nine months in a home until being surrendered to DHS due to his owner’s failing health. Jack is a digger and a jumper, so a 6-foot secure fence, or a good tie-out is necessary for him. Jack loves other dogs and children. Sadly, he also loves cats and small animals for a game of chase. Jack is house and kennel trained and loves car rides. Jack is a particularly good boy in the house and just relaxes, but once outside he gets super funny and playful!

Vada

Vada is nervous here at the shelter in her new surroundings and is confused how she came to be at DHS. She is estimated to be an 8–10-year-old American Bulldog. She has had a hard life of being overbred. Vada came to us a stray, recently weaning puppies. Vada would do best in a home that is quiet, with no children or older children. She seems uninterested in cats. Vada is looking for a peaceful home where she can live out her days relaxing in the sun and getting love from a caring family.

***

Want to get involved this summer and have a positive impact on the dogs and cats of DHS? The next volunteer orientation will be Thursday, July 20, at 2:45 p.m. Find a volunteer application on our website or in-person at DHS.

***

The Driftless Humane Society is located at 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. To find out more about the adoptable pets, visit www.driftlesshumanesociety.com or call 608-637-6955. The humane society is open Monday and Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.