Join us for our open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 17. We kick-off the day with a kitten shower at 10 a.m. The cost is $20 to attend, and all donations benefit our fundraiser for Kitten Care Kits to help neonatal kittens. There will be food, drinks and a gift for all attendees, as well as the first opportunity to put in an application for adoption on two litters of super adorable kittens that will be previewing that day.

All other events at our open house are FREE and include presentations by trainers from K9 Advantage & Happy Tails, Neil & Wrigley Search & Rescue, as well as Viroqua K9 Officer Brandon LaMere and Robbie. There will be games for the kids, snacks and cake to celebrate 20 years at our shelter. Adoption fees for all animals over 1 year old will be 50% off during our open house.

“Lifting Spirits & Saving Lives” is our spring fundraiser to bring music and aroma therapy, create Kitten Care Kits, and make some necessary repairs on our building. Our goal is to install sound and aroma therapy equipment for soothing pet-appropriate sounds and smells. We are also developing “Kitten Care Kits” that will be premade and easily transportable packages that include all the supplies needed to nurse neonatal orphan kittens. These kits will be available to community members and fosterers who are willing to care for motherless kittens. Help us reach our goal!

Myla

Myla’s journey before DHS was as a stray covered in burrs and mats, traveling alongside her buddy Maverick. Myla’s gorgeous blue eyes add to her charm and uniqueness. It is understandable that she may take some time to feel comfortable with humans, considering her past experiences. Once she does, however, she enjoys being in their company. Myla’s bond with Maverick may also provide her with a sense of comfort and familiarity. If it is possible for them to be adopted together, it could greatly benefit both. They can support and reassure each other as they continue to adjust to their new lives. By offering Myla the understanding and reassurance she needs, potential adopters can help her overcome any hesitations and provide her with the loving forever home she deserves.

Maverick

Maverick’s story as a stray, along with his friend Myla, is a little more complicated since he is blind. Given his blindness, Maverick will require a special home that provides a safe and predictable environment, appropriate physical and mental stimulation, and uses auditory cues for communication. Maverick’s blindness is an important factor to consider in his adoption. However, it is positive that he is adjusting well to his new surroundings despite his visual impairment. It is likely that Maverick relies on his other senses to navigate his environment and has adapted to his blindness. Myla’s bond with Maverick may also provide him with a sense of comfort, and he would love to be adopted with Myla if possible. Patience, understanding, and gentle handling will be crucial in building a strong bond with Maverick.

***

The Driftless Humane Society is located at 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. To find out more about the adoptable pets, visit www.driftlesshumanesociety.com or call 608-637-6955. The humane society is open Monday and Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.