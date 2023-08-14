Every once in a while, you meet someone that puts a smile on the face of everyone they meet. They bring light and laughter to living and leave an unforgettable mark. Terry Best was one of these people and one of the most dedicated DHS volunteers, who passed away in July.

Terry Best would be the first to tell you that he lived life without any regrets, and despite his adventurous youth, his final years were spent close to home in Viroqua. He dedicated his heart and soul to making life better for his friends, both human and furry.

The Driftless Humane Society was honored to have his tireless volunteer hours to build, repair, transport, medicate, nurse, feed, create, clean, and answer the call of any other need or request. Terry didn't know how to say “no" and more importantly, never wanted to. He could anticipate when you were hungry and needed a Dairy Queen run. He would come to check on the animals every 4th of July to comfort them after the trauma of the fireworks. He would enter the room with a joke that was bound to bring laughter and a smile. If a project stumped you, he was there with an idea and his tools.

Terry had a deep well of love for the most vulnerable, senior, and special needs animals. Nursing them back to health, fostering them until they no longer needed him, and then, many times, adopting them anyway because he fell in love. Over the years, he has helped countless animals.

There is a big hole and DHS will not be the same without him. Thank you, Terry, for all you gave to improve the lives of the people and animals that you met. We hope you are reunited with all the animals that have crossed the rainbow bridge and are awaiting your loving arms once more.

Two of Terry’s cats came to DHS once he passed away and are awaiting a new home. If you have the space in your home and heart to help one of these cats, Terry, and DHS, would be forever grateful.

Priya

Priya is almost 11 years old and is a beautiful long-haired female. Priya was at DHS previously and the environment was stressful for her - she had trouble eating and hid most of the time. Our sweet volunteer, Terry Best, adopted her to give her a loving home. Sadly, he passed away in July and Priya is back in our care. Priya will require a quiet and calm household, though she is doing much better at DHS this time around. We are keeping her in her own private room, so be sure to ask to see her at the front desk. She does get along with other cats and dogs if she has her own space.

Sammy

Sammy is a 12-year-old, long-haired male Ragdoll with the bluest eyes. He will look you directly in the eyes, as if silently communicating and he looks a little cross-eyed in the sweetest way. He came to DHS after his owner, Terry Best, passed away. Sammy is a loving, sweet boy who needs his forever home. Sammy is good with other kitties and dogs but would do well in a quieter home to live out his days. He would love a home with Priya!

***

Upcoming August volunteer orientation: Aug. 19 at 2:30 p.m. The Feline Friend training is the first 30 minutes followed by Canine Companion.

***

The Driftless Humane Society is located at 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. To find out more about the adoptable pets, visit www.driftlesshumanesociety.com or call 608-637-6955.

The humane society is open Monday and Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.