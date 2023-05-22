DHS is kicking off our summer fundraiser, “Lifting Spirits & Saving Lives” this week. We have BIG goals to bring music and aroma therapy, create Kitten Kits, and make some necessary repairs on our building.

Sounds and smells are two often overlooked senses in the animal shelter setting that have a profound impact on the well-being of the animals. The nose and ears of dogs and cats far surpass the ability of humans and are how these animals identify their environment.

Our goal is to install sound and aroma therapy equipment for soothing pet-appropriate sounds and smells, both of which have been scientifically proven to reduce stress in dogs and cats. We are also developing “Kitten Care Kits” that will be premade and easily transportable packages that will be given to fosters who are willing to care for motherless kittens and include all the supplies they need to nurse neonatal orphan kittens. Finally, after 20 years in our building we have some necessary maintenance items that we need to address. Our goal is $17,000 and any help from you is greatly appreciated.

Final week of “Give Where You Live” at Viroqua Food Co-op. Round-up your grocery bill to benefit DHS!

Gadget, Gretta, Groot, Gator

This feisty litter of kittens came to us at 6 weeks old from a local farm. They were fearful of people, but we thought with their young age that we could still socialize them to realize humans are the cat’s meow. They are playful and have made great strides in understanding that we are as scary as our giant size would make them believe. These guys will do wonderful in a home that continues to show them how kind, wonderful, and FUN humans can be.

The Driftless Humane Society is located at 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. To find out more about the adoptable pets, visit www.driftlesshumanesociety.com or call 608-637-6955. The humane society is open Monday and Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.