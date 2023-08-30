If you are reading this article hot off the press on Wednesday, Aug. 30, you still have time to help us Clear the Shelter and take advantage of free adoption fees for any animal over 1 year old.

As of Aug. 24, we had 22 feline adoptions and six dog adoptions this month! This is great news and has allowed us to deep clean our empty kennels. Thank you to everyone that has adopted recently or ever—you have made the difference in the life of an animal in need!

Next week we will show you a few of our kittens, but to celebrate our Clear the Shelter event until the very end, meet three animals over 1 year old, that might be just right for you:

Jack

Jack is the type of dog that doesn’t come along very often! He is a very sweet 6.5-year-old Australian Shepherd mix who made the long trek from Texas to a local shelter. He was adopted there and spent 9 months in a home until being surrendered due to the owner’s failing health. Jack loves other dogs and children but loves cats and small animals a little too much and chases them. Jack is house and kennel trained and loves car rides. Jack is a very good boy in the house and just relaxes, but once outside he gets super funny and playful! He loves his walks and is past all the silly puppy stuff. Here you see him just lounging around in a camping chair – the perfect camping buddy!

Coda

Coda, aka Cupid, was returned to us due to his energetic nature. Coda is a 4-year-old Husky mix who is bouncy and loves people. Coda is great at the dog park and would enjoy having a playmate at home. Coda has the hugest smile and can’t get enough belly scratches! He likes tennis balls and cooling off in the kiddie pool. Coda would make a great hiking partner—he is ready for all the adventures you can take him on!

Barbie

This beautiful 1-year-old calico mama is currently weaning her kittens. Barbie is a shy girl but is curious and enjoys watching you to see what you are doing. Her kittens are growing like little weeds and will be ready for new homes soon. Barbie has recently come back to the shelter from her foster home, so she is still nervous and is unsure about people here. However, the foster family said that she really warmed up to them once she was comfortable. Barbie will make a great indoor/outdoor kitty.

***

The Driftless Humane Society is located at 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. To find out more about the adoptable pets, visit www.driftlesshumanesociety.com or call 608-637-6955. The humane society is open Monday and Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.