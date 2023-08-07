We have joined with national partners to help all the homeless animals living in shelters or rescues across the U.S. find their new family this month. To make this even more amazing, Petfinder Foundation has graciously honored us with a grant to offset the adoption fee for any cat or dog over 1 year old.

Literally....any animal at DHS over 1 year old has ZERO adoption fees in the month of August. Visit our website, driftlesshumanesociety.com, to see all of our adoptable animals. Fill out an adoption application and then stop by to meet our lovelies. Easy, peasy! Together, we can Clear the Shelters! Meet three of our included animals:

Luna

Luna, the healthy and energetic 3-year-old girl came to us as an owner surrender. Luna loves going for walks and has a great time playing with toys, although they don’t tend to last long in her paws! Luna has a higher prey-drive, so a home without small animals would be best for her. She loves going for car rides and watching the world go by out the window. Luna is always eager to explore new places and see new things. If you’re looking for a loyal and playful companion who loves the great outdoors, Luna is the perfect pup for you. Come meet her today and see for yourself how her infectious energy and love for life will brighten your days!

Maverick

Maverick came to DHS as a stray, along with his buddy Myla. The fact that they were covered in burrs and matted suggests that they may have been living on their own for an extended period. Maverick is an almost 3-year-old husky that is blind. However, he has adjusted well to his new surroundings despite his visual impairment and has begun to warm up to the staff. His initial nervousness with human touch is understandable given his past experiences, but it’s encouraging that he allows being petted all over. Patience, understanding, and gentle handling will be crucial in building a strong bond with Maverick. He is a quick learner, has that typical lonesome husky howl, and just needs someone to give him that love and care he deserves.

Freya

Freya, the beautiful 6.5-year-old Rottweiler mix, has had an eventful journey as a stray before finding her way to the shelter. Freya is an active and energetic dog that loves walks and playing fetch. She enjoyed her playmate Ebony, a boisterous lab who was recently adopted, and now plays wonderfully with Spock, a chill Pitbull. She would love to be in a home with other dogs for social interaction, companionship, and pure happiness. She is a calm presence in the play yard and a smart girl that is ready to be loyal and loving with a new family.

***

Upcoming August volunteer orientations: Aug. 10 at 5:45 p.m. and Aug. 19 at 2:30 p.m. The Feline Friend training is the first 30 minutes followed by Canine Companion.

***

The Driftless Humane Society is located at 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. To find out more about the adoptable pets, visit www.driftlesshumanesociety.com or call 608-637-6955.

The humane society is open Monday and Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.