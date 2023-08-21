We are in the final weeks of our Clear the Shelter event and would love to find families for our remaining adult cats and dogs. Some of them have been with us for over 100 days! Please share their pictures and bios far and wide, in a big push to help them finally find a HOME. Every animal deserves their own special someone.

Remember that any dog or cat over 1 year old has FREE adoption fees in the month of August. Visit our website, driftlesshumanesociety.com, to see all of our adoptable animals. Together, we can Clear the Shelters!

Tigger

Tigger is an adventurous and curious 5-year-old cat who loves to play and explore. She has a keen hunting instinct and enjoys chasing laser pointers or playing fetch with pom balls. Tigger prefers to be where the action is in the house, rather than curling up on laps, and she finds joy in scratching posts, playing in cardboard boxes, or watching “cat TV.” Tigger is known to relax at the end of the bed during calm and quiet nights, enjoying some downtime after a day of play and exploration. She has been kept on UR food to help manage stress caused by other cats, but in a home where she is the only pet, she may not require it. If you’re looking for an active and engaging feline companion who loves to play and explore, Tigger may be the perfect match!

Yara

Yara came to us as a surrender after weaning her babies. Yara is a smaller 1.5-year-old female orange tabby who loves to talk! She is very sweet, loves to explore her surroundings, and would do well as an indoor/outdoor kitty. Yara has been around other cats and did well, but we are unsure about dogs at this time. She is new to DHS but has been social, loving, and adjusted well to the new environment. Come and meet this beautiful girl ready to give someone a lifetime of love!

Charlotte

Charlotte is a very beautiful 4-year-old torti! She prefers to be petted rather than picked up and is an independent lady that commands mutual respect. Charlotte has some spice to her, so a home with older children is preferred. Charlotte has not enjoyed the company of any of our other kitties here at the shelter, but in a home setting, she may do well with another independent kitty. She is front declawed which is a rare find in a shelter, so if that is your preference, this girl may be your match made in heaven!

***

The Driftless Humane Society is located at 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. To find out more about the adoptable pets, visit www.driftlesshumanesociety.com or call 608-637-6955. The humane society is open Monday and Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.