The final throes of summer fun come with the grand arrival of August. Carve out time for all the exciting activities throughout our area.

Be sure to join DHS at Burgers in the Park on Thursday, Aug. 3, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Syverson Park in Westby. The excitement is happening right next door to Westby Dog Park. Yep, you heard that right…Westby has a DOG PARK! Bring your pooch or come and meet some of ours, and then grab a burger or brat for dinner. Proceeds benefit DHS. There is rumor there might be cotton candy or snow cones for the event. You will have to come to find out!

If you are looking for a kitten, we have a few available right now and some almost ready for adoption. Get your application in now, so you are ready for the pick of the litter! Here is a mama, Mist, and her two kittens, Moose and Mouse, who are available now.

Mist

Mist, is a sweet and cuddly 4-year-old mama cat who loves to be around people and is curious about what they are up to, often following them around the house. Mist has shown to do well with other cats, dogs and kids, indicating her friendly and adaptable nature. Mist’s nurturing and affectionate personality makes her a wonderful companion for a loving home. Don’t miss the opportunity to provide Mist with the loving forever home she deserves after her hard work as a mama to kittens, Moose and Mouse.

Moose & Mouse

Look at these sweet, little 8-week-old cuties just waiting for their new family!

The Driftless Humane Society is located at 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. To find out more about the adoptable pets, visit www.driftlesshumanesociety.com or call 608-637-6955. The humane society is open Monday and Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.