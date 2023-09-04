August was a great month for adoptions! During our Clear the Shelter event, we were able to find homes for many of our longest-stay residents and make additional space for animals in need of new homes.

So far in 2023, we have seen a dramatic increase in requests to help rehome animals. This is one of the reasons that we partnered with the home-home.org platform to help people find direct connections and new homes for their pets, diverting them from the shelter. Despite our best efforts, our waiting list continues to grow. If you can adopt, take an active role in sharing our pets with potential adopters, open your home to foster, or support our work in the coming months it will make a very real difference. Thank you!

■ ■ ■

\If you are looking for some cats under the age of 1 year old, we have some cute ones for you:

Toy Story LitterBonnie, Jessie, Bo Peep and Zurg are 8-week-old kittens ready to leave their mother’s care and go to a new home. If you are considering a kitten and do not have other cats, please consider adopting two to keep each other company and play all day.

Popeye & Olive

Popeye and Olive are 6-month-old kittens that came into DHS together as strays and are probably siblings. Both are beautiful cats with very sweet dispositions looking to give some lucky person years of love.

■ ■ ■

The next volunteer orientation will be Saturday, Sept. 30, at 2:30 p.m. Find a volunteer application on our website or in-person at DHS.

■ ■ ■

The Driftless Humane Society is located at 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. To find out more about the adoptable pets, visit www.driftlesshumanesociety.com or call 608-637-6955.

The humane society is open Monday and Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.