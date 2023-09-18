Labor Day and the Vernon County Fair have come and gone. The leaves are beginning to change, and the nighttime temperatures have officially dipped to chilly. Fall is here and so are thoughts of pumpkins, fires and cozy nights at home. The time has come to begin to think about blankets or a purring lap warmer. If you don’t already have a furry four-legged couch buddy, ‘tis the season! Meet three ladies that are willing to keep you warm on a cool autumn evening:

Jellie

Jellie, a beautiful 3-year-old, came to us with her “sister," Gracie. She is an independent girl who enjoys lap cuddles, but also exploring outside. Jellie has lived with other kitties but has not been exposed to dogs or children. Jellie can be cautious with new people, so a quieter home will be best. She enjoys her hidey spots in her kennel and will peek out to see what you are up to. Jellie is a very sweet girl who is looking for her new best friend!

Gracie

Gracie is an affectionate and loving 4.5-year-old girl. She has lived with other kitties but has not been around dogs. Gracie enjoys the company of other cats but likes her own space too. She is very loving with humans but does get nervous of strangers and would do best in a quiet home, with older children and a solid routine. Gracie enjoys her scratching post. This tabby would be a great addition to a family!

Blu

Blu came to us after her owner was no longer in a position to give her the life she deserved. She is a 5-year-old Greyhound/Lab mix who is tall and leggy! She is around 70 pounds. Blu is good with other dogs and enjoys the car ride to her doggy daycare. Blu has lived with cats and older children. Blu is house and crate trained. She has down all her basic commands and is a great girl on the leash. She enjoys super chewer toys over the stuffed kind. Blu does enjoy her running, so she will need a fenced-in yard or a good tie-out. She enjoys the couch life versus being outside for long periods of time. Blu is very affectionate and sweet!

■ ■ ■

The next volunteer orientation will be Saturday, Sept. 30, at 2:30 p.m. Find a volunteer application on our website or in-person at DHS.

■ ■ ■

The Driftless Humane Society is located at 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. To find out more about the adoptable pets, visit www.driftlesshumanesociety.com or call 608-637-6955. The humane society is open Monday and Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.