Open House/Kitten Shower week is finally here! We hope that you will join us for our Open House from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 17. If you are ready to welcome a kitten (or two) into your home, join us for a Kitten Shower at 10 a.m. Preview these two adorable litters of kittens:

Coffee Café Kittens – Espresso, Latte, Mocha, Catpuccino, Java & Frappe

Greek Gods & Goddesses – Apollo, Artemis, Ares, Atlas, Persephone & Zeusy

Join us for these other events this week:

6/15 – Second Nature at Reads Creek Third Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. with vendors, music, and activities centered around “Furry Friends.”

6/16 – Luke Day at NextHome Prime Real Estate/Daily Brew in Westby from 4 to 8 p.m. Music, professional photos of you and your pet, food, raffle baskets, and games.

***

“Lifting Spirits & Saving Lives” is our spring fundraiser to bring music and aroma therapy, create Kitten Care Kits, and make some necessary repairs on our building. Help us reach our goal!

***

The Driftless Humane Society is located at 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. To find out more about the adoptable pets, visit www.driftlesshumanesociety.com or call 608-637-6955. The humane society is open Monday and Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.