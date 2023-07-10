We have new cats that we want to introduce to you. Meet Charlotte, Moana and Simba:

Charlotte

Charlotte is a very beautiful 4-year-old torti! She prefers to be petted than picked up and is an independent lady and commands mutual respect. Charlotte has some spice to her, so a home with older children is preferred. Charlotte has not enjoyed the company of any of our other kitties here at the shelter, but in a home setting she may do well with another independent kitty. She is declawed which is a rare find in a shelter, so if that is important, this girl may be a match made in heaven!

Moana

Moana, a beautiful longer-haired female cat, is approximately 5 years old. She recently had five kittens on 4/18 and has been a wonderful momma to them. All her kittens have been adopted and now it is Moana’s turn! She is very sweet and has a calm temperament. She is talkative with a sweet trill of a meow. Moana gets along well with other cats. She adapts well to different environments without much fuss, though she has no problems holding her own. Help give this beautiful momma the life that she deserves, snuggling on laps, soaking up sunshine, and enjoying the peaceful life.

Simba

Simba is a super sweet buff (light orange) boy that came to DHS as a stray. We believe he is about 2 years old. He has a gorgeous round face and loves affection. Simba came to us with a cat cold, but that doesn't stop him from wanting to explore and snuggle. If you are looking for a lovable, easy-going cat, Simba might just be your Lion King.

***

Want to get involved this summer and have a positive impact on the dogs and cats of DHS? The next volunteer orientation will be Thursday, July 20, at 2:45 p.m. Find a volunteer application on our website or in-person at DHS.

***

The Driftless Humane Society is located at 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. To find out more about the adoptable pets, visit www.driftlesshumanesociety.com or call 608-637-6955. The humane society is open Monday and Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.