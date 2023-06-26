The final days of June already. Let’s finish a really busy month strong, with one last event on June 30.

Nelson Agri-Center will be hosting DHS for an adoption event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Come meet your new best friend! Part of the event will be a $10 microchip clinic for dogs from noon to 1 p.m. Space is limited to 15 dogs and pre-registration is required. Visit our website: www.driftlesshumanesociety.com to register.

It is also the last few days of our 50% adult cat adoption special. So, here are three new adult feline additions that you haven’t met yet:

Newton

Newton is a sweet 1-year-old boy who came to us as a stray. Newton enjoys being petted and greets you with a big meow when you come to his cat condo. He isn’t a fan of being picked up, but once a good relationship is solidified with a new family, he may be more open to this kind of affection. Newton likes to hang out with other kitties and his favorite spot is his window perch looking outside at the dogs. Adopters who are willing to provide Newton with a patient and understanding home will offer him the opportunity to blossom and build trust. Newton would do well as an inside or outside kitty!

Cora

Cora is a super sweet, soft, lovable 1-year-old girl. She loves everyone and enjoys her time in the office sitting in the window watching the birds. She gets along well with dogs and other kitties. Cora is very playful and would do well in an active home. She loves to get involved with whatever you are doing, sometimes to the exasperation of staff. Cora has beautiful markings, and her soft, velvety fur is a joy to pet. This one is a gem!

Eliza

Eliza is very curious about her surroundings and likes to know what you are up to from a distance. She is just over 1.5 years old and is currently one of our office kitties who does not mind all the noise and newcomers. Eliza is good with dogs and other cats. Eliza's favorite place is on top of the fridge watching the people come and go. This petite 6-pound sweetheart will give years of joy and love to the right family.

Want to get involved this summer and have a positive impact on the dogs and cats of DHS? The next volunteer orientations will be Monday, July 10, at 12:30 p.m. and Thursday, July 20, at 2:45 p.m. Find a volunteer application on our website or in-person at DHS.

The Driftless Humane Society is located at 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. To find out more about the adoptable pets, visit www.driftlesshumanesociety.com or call 608-637-6955. The humane society is open Monday and Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.