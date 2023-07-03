Summer is in full swing, and I hope everyone had an enjoyable 4th of July. The holiday was bittersweet for me. Since childhood I have loved the national celebration of food, family, festivals and fireworks. Then three years ago, I adopted a dog, Luey, that shakes uncontrollably with fear when he hears gunfire, thunderstorms, and fireworks. He runs to cower in a dark, “safe” space and curls up in a tight ball to hide from the threat. Now, I have a greater understanding of the trauma that animals and humans experience during this holiday. This year, I celebrated the holiday during the day and at night came home to comfort my Luey during the big fireworks show.

***

Did you know that we have a “Working Cat” program? Many rural residents appreciate having a feline or two to keep their property free of rodents. DHS has some cats that come to our shelter that would live their happiest lives being outside on a regular basis. These cats are free of charge, up to date on vaccinations, and spayed/neutered. Adopters agree to provide secure shelter, daily food and water, and veterinarian care. The relationship is mutually beneficial and provides happiness for everyone. If you are interested in being on our list for working cats, let us know. Here are our current working cats:

Thistle

Knight

Newton

***

Want to get involved this summer and have a positive impact on the dogs and cats of DHS? The next bolunteer orientations will be Monday, July 10, at 12:30 p.m. and Thursday, July 20, at 2:45 p.m. Find a volunteer application on our website or in-person at DHS.

***

The Driftless Humane Society is located at 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. To find out more about the adoptable pets, visit www.driftlesshumanesociety.com or call 608-637-6955. The humane society is open Monday and Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.