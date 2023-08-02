Join us tomorrow night, Aug. 3, for Burgers in the Park from 5 to 7 p.m. at Syverson Park & Westby Dog Park, 331 Bekkedahl St. in Westby. Bring your pooch or come and meet our puppies, and then grab a burger or brat, salad, and dessert for dinner. Proceeds benefit DHS.

***

Last week we highlighted adorable kitties for adoption. This week we present charming puppies for dog lovers. Meet our “Independence Day” crew of 9-week-old German Shepherd puppies. Mom was a pure-bred German Shepherd and dad is a mystery, but together they made cute puppies:

America, Brave, Freedom, Firework, Rocket, Sparkler

***

Upcoming August volunteer orientations: Aug. 10 at 5:45 p.m. and Aug. 19 at 2:30 p.m. The Feline Friend training is the first 30 minutes followed by Canine Companion.

***

The Driftless Humane Society is located at 1150 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. To find out more about the adoptable pets, visit www.driftlesshumanesociety.com or call 608-637-6955. The humane society is open Monday and Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.