The Driftless Humane Society will be celebrating 20 years at its shelter on Viroqua’s Nelson Parkway with an open house, Saturday, June 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The day begins with a kitten shower from 10 to 11 a.m. The cost is $20 to attend, and the proceeds benefit the humane society’s fundraiser for Kitten Care Kits to help neonatal orphan kittens. There will be food, drinks and a small gift for all attendees, as well as the first opportunity to put in an application for adoption of two litters of kittens that have been in foster care and will be previewed that day.

Emily Rozeske, executive director of the humane society, said the transportable Kitten Care Kits include all of the supplies needed to care for neonatal orphan kittens. The kits will be available to community members and fosterers who are willing to care for motherless kittens. She said the humane society is working on putting information on its website that outlines what one should do if a motherless kitten is found after the shelter’s operating hours.

All other events at the open house are free. The schedule is as follows: 11 a.m. Happy Tails will give a talk about therapy dog training; 11:30 a.m. K-9 Advantage will give a presentation about K-9 rehabilitation; 12 p.m. Neil and Wrigley will give a search and rescue demonstration; and 1 p.m. Viroqua K-9 Police Officer Brandon LaMere and Robbie will talk about their duties.

In addition, there will be games for children, snacks and cake to celebrate 20 years at the shelter. Adoption fees for all animals over 1 year old will be 50 percent off during the open house.

“(The purpose) of the open house is to get people into the shelter,” Rozeske said.

Fundraiser

The humane society’s spring fundraiser, “Lifting Spirits & Saving Lives,” is underway.

Rozeske said the goal of fundraiser is to create the Kitten Care Kits, bring aromatherapy and music to the shelter, and make some necessary repairs to the building.

She said the diffusers, which have pet-specific scents, can help soothe cats or dogs showing signs of depression or stress, and those with certain medical issues, such as respiratory infections. She said there is a company that sells MP3 players with soothing pet-appropriate music. Money raised this spring will be used to purchase speakers to install in the areas where the dogs and cats reside.

“We’ll play the music at night,” Roseske said. “It will give the dogs and cats emotional support and a reprieve from the shelter.”

Some of the building repairs include resealing the cement floors in the adoption area, hallway, kitchen and medical intake area, and replacing outdoor kennel walls with materials that don’t rust.

A few facts

The humane society has space to care for 26 cats and about 16 dogs; as of Wednesday, June 7, there were 16 cats at the shelter and four mothers in foster care, and eight dogs.

Seven staff members care for the animals. More than 100 volunteers have taken training to help at the shelter.

“Every week we have a handful of consistent volunteers who come and walk dogs and work with the cats,” Rozeske said. She said the humane society relaunched the volunteer program in July of last year, as it was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Anyone interested in volunteering may download and complete the volunteer application and email it to the volunteer coordinator at driftlesshumane@gmail.com or drop it off at the shelter. An application may also be filled out at the shelter.

“There are two dates for orientation each month, either on a Saturday or Sunday or a workday evening,” Rozeske said. “It’s a half hour for cats or dogs, or people can stay for both.”

Volunteers sign up for two-hour shifts online. She said animal care specialists are always on hand to answer any questions volunteers may have during their shift.

Rozeske said the humane society is always looking for volunteers to help with special events, take photos and transport animals.

She said the humane society is seeing a lot of kittens and puppies coming to the shelter and that’s a good reminder for people to spay and neuter their pets. She said there is a downturn in adoptions, not just at the Driftless Humane Society, but everywhere. Rozeske said a lot of breeders are also having a harder time placing their animals.

Rozeske said there has also been an uptick in animal surrenders. “Some come in for behavioral reasons; they are in their teen years and haven’t had great training.” She said some have been surrendered because of financial struggles.

Supplies needed

Rozeske said the humane society is currently in need of donations of bleach, laundry detergent, supplies for the Kitten Care Kits, wet and dry kitten food, and dry puppy food. Donations can be dropped off at the shelter’s entry 24/7.

More information about the humane society, which is located at 1150 Nelson Parkway, can be found at www.driftlesshumanesociety.com. It is open Monday and Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.