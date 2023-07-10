Viroqua’s Eckhart Park was filled with music, applause and dancing for the Driftless Music Festival, Saturday afternoon.
The free event included five bands – Wurk, the Vogt Sisters, Orquesta SalSoul Del Mad, The Jimmys, and Adam Greuel & the Space Burritos. The day ended with Rensa Fire (fire dancers) at dusk.
Local food and beverage vendors were on hand to provide food and drink to satisfy festival-goers.
The family-friendly event started in 2012, and is a celebration of the diversity of music and culture in the Driftless Area.
