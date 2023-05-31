Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Driftless Music Festival is returning to Viroqua on July 8. The free, family-friendly event will feature a diverse lineup of music, food and fun from noon to 9 p.m.

The festival takes place in Eckhart Park, next to Dragon Park. The park features a large lawn, a playground, oak trees for shade and a picnic area. There will also be a beer garden and a variety of local food vendors. Bring your own lawn chair or blanket.

The music lineup for the festival includes:

Wurk (funk);

Vogt Sisters (folk);

Orquesta SalSoul Del Mad (soul and salsa);

The Jimmys (blues);

Adam Greuel & the Space Burritos (You tell us!)

Rensa Fire (Fire dancers at dusk.)

The Driftless Music Festival -- a celebration of the diversity of music and culture in the Driftless Area -- once again, provides an opportunity to enjoy a day of music, food, and fun with friends and family. More information can be found at driftlessmusicfestival.com.