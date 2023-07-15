Driftless Wisconsin was awarded $24,867 for a Sales Promotion - Joint Effort Marketing (JEM) Grant from the Wisconsin Department of Tourism designed to promote the area to potential visitors through a sales promotion campaign. The announcement was made by Ann Sayers, Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Tourism.

“The visitor will experience the sales promotion by following the driving tours described in the itineraries; including Apple Orchards, Historical Sites & Places, Creamery and Cheese Tour, Agri-Tourism, Winery & Brewery Tour, and A Scenic Drive. Each of these tours take visitors through some of the most picturesque areas of the Driftless Wisconsin area, featuring scenic ridge tops and secluded river valleys,” said Eric Frydenlund of Driftless Wisconsin.

The grant funds will be used to fund an advertising campaign directed at visitors to Crawford and Vernon counties, as well as the Kickapoo Valley region. The Special Deals Sales Promotion campaign (June 1-Sept. 30) will utilize the "Come Out and Play" landing page at https://driftlesswisconsin.com/play. The sales promotion will include a map of businesses that are offering deals and packages (redeemable between Aug. 1 and Sept. 30) and will include themed itineraries with the “Special Deals” incorporated into the driving tours that will allow visitors to redeem the offers while experiencing the scenic region of Driftless Wisconsin.

The campaign will include a sizable digital component, including marketing through Travel Wisconsin's social media and newsletter assets, responsive display ads, email blasts to past visitors, Facebook paid promotions, and digital banner ads at Milwaukee Magazine and the Isthmus in Madison. It will also utilize Wisconsin Public Radio, and a direct mail component. The campaign is being executed by River Travel Media, marketing consultants for Driftless Wisconsin.

Driftless Wisconsin was formed in 2008 as a collaboration of the Crawford County Tourism Council, Vernon County Tourism Council, and the Kickapoo Valley Association. For more information about Driftless Wisconsin or the JEM Grant, contact Eric Frydenlund at 608-326-6658 or email Admin@DriftlessWisconsin.com.