Driftless Wisconsin welcomed a new executive director on July 11, with the arrival of Stacey Roou, who brings nearly three decades of professional marketing and business knowledge, and 15 years of Driftless Region experience to the role.

“Having lived and owned property in the Driftless Region, I’m look forward to promoting this spectacular area and all of its natural resources and small businesses to visitors,” said Roou. “The counties in Driftless Wisconsin have a long and successful past, and their story can be told in interesting and genuine ways that will ensure a bright future and entice new visitors.”

Roou’s background and views on tourism development stood out to the six-member Board of Directors, which conducted a two-month search for a new executive director in anticipation of Eric Frydenlund’s retirement as administrator on July 31. Frydenlund will remain on as an advisor.

“The focus of Driftless Wisconsin has always been on collaboration – working with our advertisers, sponsors, and regional tourism partners to establish this region as a top-tier tourism destination. Stacey is uniquely qualified to grow that vision along with the organization,“ said Greg Cerven, board president.

“This focus on collaborating with the community is vitally important to Driftless Wisconsin as we center our efforts on developing tourism responsibly for the counties where we live and work,” Roou continued.

Established in 2008 as an ad-hoc committee and incorporated in 2012, Driftless Wisconsin operates as a non-profit independent agency with funding from state grants and advertising. The tourism organization has received numerous Joint Effort Marketing (JEM) Grants from the Wisconsin Department of Tourism; the most recent grant of $24,867 will be used for funding this year’s “Come Out and Play” advertising campaign.

Along with managing the website, social and brochure development, Roou will oversee expansive tourism marketing and advertising campaigns deployed across the Midwest and will work with community partners to continue moving the strategic plan forward.

“Driftless Wisconsin is thrilled to welcome Stacey Roou as the executive director,” said Frydenlund. “It is wonderful to see someone with her experience and credentials coming on board as director. I’m very excited for the future of Driftless Wisconsin and what Stacey brings to its long-term success.”

“What excited me most when deciding to apply for this position was seeing all the projects already in progress and future initiatives laid out in the strategic plan for Driftless Wisconsin,” said Roou. “I personally love being located in an area where the locals are involved and proud of where they live. The small business growth, creative art and music scene, plus the beauty of the unglaciated surroundings make it the perfect place to play, live, work or visit. I plan to collaborate with more agencies, businesses and people across the region to continue making Driftless Wisconsin the destination for travelers.”

More information about Driftless Wisconsin can be found at driftlesswisconsin.com.

Roou owns Driftless Artifacts a vintage clothing shop in Viroqua, with her husband musician and artist, Lou Shields. She has two teenage children and together they own 15 acres with two cabins, a barn and tiny house in the Town of Kickapoo, Vernon County. Stacey enjoys working with the community and meeting new people. She can be found on Instagram @driftlessadventures and @drifltessartifacts