The Driftless Writing Center (DWC) will host an in-person reading by poet Natasha Oladokun on Friday, Sept. 22, at 7 p.m. (CT) at Metaphysical Graffiti Bookstore in Viroqua.

Oladokun will lead an in-person workshop the following day, Saturday, Sept. 23 — titled “Abracadabra! The Poem as Prayer and Conjuring” — from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (CT) at the Vernon County Historical Society Museum in Viroqua.

The free public reading of Oladokun’s work on Sept. 22 at Metaphysical Graffiti Bookstore, 119 W. Court St., will be followed by a community open mic. Anyone wishing to read during the open mic portion should register in advance by sending an email to driftlesswritingcenter@gmail.com with the subject line “Open Mic” — and bring a maximum of five minutes of writing to share.

In her workshop on Sept. 23, Oladokun will lead attendees in reading and discussing poets who invite the spiritual and metaphysical into the world of their poems — poets who wield language, story and lyric as deftly as a wand. She’ll present poems that pray and poems that argue, poems that don’t shy away from naming what they want. And she’ll lead the workshop attendees in writing their own poems together, too. No prior experience is required for this workshop — all that’s needed is a sense of fun, curiosity and a little bit of faith in the magic of language.

This limited attendance workshop is open to writers of all levels and will be held at the Vernon County Historical Society Museum at 410 S. Center Ave. The DWC offers sliding scale tuition; scholarships are also available. The registration form for the workshop can be found on the Driftless Writing Center’s website, www.driftlesswritingcenter.org. Or email the DWC for more information at driftlesswritingcenter@gmail.com or call 608-492-1669.

Oladokun is a Black, queer poet and essayist from Virginia. She holds fellowships from Cave Canem, The National Endowment for the Arts, the Jackson Center for Creative Writing and the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she was the inaugural First Wave Poetry fellow. Her work has appeared in the "American Poetry Review," "The Academy of American Poets," "Kenyon Review Online," "Harper’s Bazaar" and elsewhere. She currently lives in Madison, Wisconsin, and is working on her first collection of poems.

The Driftless Writing Center is a nonprofit organization that connects writers, readers and audiences through workshops, discussions and public performances. It celebrates the unique culture of the Driftless region and seeks to enhance the creative expression of the people who live here.