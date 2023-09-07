An Elroy woman was injured in a motorcycle crash on County Hwy. F in the town of Hillsboro, Sunday, Sept. 3.

At about 8:12 p.m., the Vernon County 911 Dispatch Center received a call of the crash. According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Ashley L. Lueck, 35, was traveling with a group of motorcycles eastbound on County Hwy. F near the intersection of Dank Lane in the town of Hillsboro. Lueck was negotiating a left curve while operating her motorcycle and rode too close to the edge of the road, causing the motorcycle to strike the gravel shoulder.

Lueck was unable to control the motorcycle and was thrown from the motorcycle into a field. She was unresponsive initially at the time of the crash, but eventually gained consciousness. Lueck was not wearing a helmet and sustained injuries, but not life-threatening.

Lueck was transported by Hillsboro Ambulance to Gundersen St. Joseph's Hospital in Hillsboro, and eventually med-flighted by Gundersen Air to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

The Hillsboro Fire Department, Hillsboro EMS, Gundersen Air and Peterson's Towing assisted the sheriff's office.