The De Soto Pirates are entering into their second season playing 8-man football.

“We will need to do the little things well and stay healthy,” said Ev Wick, who’s heading into his 21st year as coach. “We are a young team and guys will have to move all over the place.” “Lower numbers doesn’t mean lower expectations,” he added. Top returning athletes include Landon Pedretti WR/DB all-conference/all-region/all state DB, who led the state with 10 INT’s, and Justin Obert, center, who’s a returning starter.

“We have a group of coachable kids who want to win,” Wick said. He added inexperience, depth and low numbers will be challenges this season.

The team lost the following players to graduation in May: Evan Pedretti QB/LB all-conference, Harley Schams RB/LB all-conference, Bryce Grelle TE/DE all-conference/conference D player of the year, and Jayvyn Jones DL all-conference.

The longtime coach predicts Belmont, the returning conference champ, and Wisconsin Heights to be the top contenders for the conference title. “We hope to be competitive in every game we play if we can stay healthy.”

The team’s record in 2022 was 8-2.

Nick Mooney, Dan Trussoni, Garrett Redman, Leroy Emerson and Adam Emerson are the assistant coaches.

De Soto football schedule Aug. 25 at Williams Bay