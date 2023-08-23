This year’s cross-country team at De Soto High School has the theme, “Work Hard, Play Hard!”

“We want our student-athletes to enjoy the hard work that makes you into a better athlete, student, and person,” said coach Jake Reuter. “The hard work and having fun go hand in hand. When you put in the miles and perform to the best of your ability on race day, there is no better feeling. After all, this is running — it should feel like you’re playing! As for goals, they are the same as every year for each athlete in our program. 1. Put forth your best effort and attitude every day- be a life enhancer. 2. Compete for a Conference championship. 3. Advance as many athletes as we can to the State Meet. 4. Have fun!”

In 2022, the girls had an incomplete team score at conference and sectionals. The boys were second place out of seven teams at conference, and ninth place out of 20 teams at sectionals.

What does the season look like for the team overall?

“The success that this team has will be based on their daily attitude and effort,” Reuter said. “We have some people that put in fantastic summer mileage. That’s the key to many programs across the state. We have had a great start to the year and we hope to continue to grow throughout the season. There will be some young kids/newbies that will take some time to learn the ropes, and then we’ll be ready to compete!”

Reuter, who has coached for a total of 11 years, is in his fifth year at De Soto. His assistant coach, Rick Pedretti is in his sixth year.

The Pirates lost two athletes to graduation in May — Zack Yaktin, who was 18th at conference and 52nd at sectionals, and Cadence Thompson, who placed 19th at conference.

Top returning runners include Sadie Venner (sophomore), who was 16th at conference; Logan Brudos (sophomre), who was fifth at conference (first team all-conference) and 16th at sectionals; Jonathan Montes-Johnson (junior) who was 10th at conference (second team all-conference) and 41st at sectionals; Seth Greeno (junior) who placed 11th at conference (second team all-conference) and 47th at sectionals; Kaden Knutson (junior) who was 21st at conference; and Silas Buchner (junior), who was 35th at conference.

Reuter said there are numerous strengths on both the girls and boys teams.

“(For the) girls, team camaraderie amongst our small group is our greatest strength,” he said. “All of those girls are incredibly kind, thoughtful individuals. They get along very well together, and are fully invested in each other’s success. That’s a lot of fun as a coach to see a team become a little family. I love that!”

“(For the) boys, two years ago, this team was a bunch of freshman with a couple upperclassmen! Well, those four freshman are now juniors with tons of varsity cross country experience,” Reuter said. “We have no seniors on the team this year, but we have five juniors. They should be excellent leaders for our three freshman coming in. This is the first time I’ve ever been able to say that experience is a strength of ours.”

Where are team’s weaknesses and biggest challenges?

“We have a lot of new/young kids this year. On the girls’ side, we have four juniors that have never been out for cross country before,” Reuter said. “It will take some time for them to learn what their bodies are capable of, but they have experience from being on the track and field team that will help them as competitors. That team will do a lot of growing this season if they just keep believing in themselves and each other.

“For the boys’ team, we have three freshman that all ran cross country while in middle school, two of them for all three years they’ve been with us so far,” he continued. “They have a lot of talent between the three of them. But, they are young, and haven’t raced at the 5K distance before. Just like with the girls, they have to stay the course and enjoy the process of learning how to be a high school cross country runner. We are young, but we hope that our upperclassmen will help them out.”

Who does the coach predict will be the top contenders for the conference title?

“Girls: I’ve got to believe that Kickapoo/La Farge will be competitive once again,” Reuter said. “They lost some key pieces off of their team last year due to graduation. Those kids were cornerstones to their success. However, they still have a good group of strong individuals, and they always seem to grow new talent. North Crawford would be my ‘dark horse.’ They have some good freshman coming up from the middle school ranks. We hope to have a complete team, and truly compete with the other teams in our conference.”

“Boys: Kickapoo/La Farge is always the favorite until someone knocks them off,” he said. “They lost a big piece in Nolan Reese from last year, but have nearly their whole team back. Shullsburg/Belmont could shake up the conference. North Crawford also seems to be growing. Truly, all the teams in the conference have strong individuals, and it’s exciting to see the Ridge and Valley getting more competitive each year. We have the talent to be conference champs. We have all we need to challenge for the throne. Some of our kids put in great summer mileage to be ready for the season, but I’m not sure if that will be enough.

We will see in October! It will be a fun ride either way!”

De Soto cross country schedule Aug. 26 at Cashton Invite