The De Soto High School volleyball team sees this season as a fresh start, with younger and older players coming together.

“This season is a brand new start with the younger class taking a role in our future,” said head coach Ashley Wateski, who’s in her seventh year with the Pirates. “The team’s outcome is based on the seniors leading and our younger players supporting this leadership. We are looking forward to watching how the players collaborate for a greater outcome.”

Several top returning players will be offering their skills and leadership this fall.

“Our setter Ella Koch will be a key leader to this team. She needs to control the tempo of the game,” Wateski said. “Sascha Doll is our vocal leader and captain who makes it happen. She leads by stating the facts and accomplishing what needs to be done. Sophia Obert and Nevaeh Sanders will both play important roles that lead to our success.”

“Chelsea Gronning is our senior leader and captain, who has gone through a lot this past year,” Wateski continued. “She lost her father, our district’s technology leader, sports broadcaster, colleague, family, and friend, during the middle of last year’s volleyball season. We are thankful for the support of our conference teams during this challenging time. Chelsea will play this season with every ounce of passion for her father and family. He was one of her biggest supporters. Chelsea is a natural-born leader and will succeed in life no matter what she chooses in the end, and her contagious work ethic and strong character make every player want to be great.”

The team lost two key athletes to graduation — Gracyn Beck, who was a two-year all-conference player, and Elissa Moser, who was injured last year and had a major impact on the season’s record, Wateski said. Moser received the All-Conference Sportsmanship Award. The team’s resilience, Wateski said, is their strength. “This team consists of two players who lost a parent due to cancer and have learned to grow and shine after challenging times. If our team faces adversity, it just brings us closer together to solve the problem and know the volleyball family is there to support each other. It challenges each other to grow toward our goals and step out of our comfort zones without judgment. Quoting coach Dale Piurkowski, ‘That’s us!’.”

She said the team’s challenge is “finding our rhythm again.” “We are working hard every day at practice to get a system that works for us to be successful. With our previous season’s past record, we must focus on what we can control and how to respond to things we cannot control. Our positive mindset and attitudes will help us accomplish goals with lots of fun. We focus our energy on being in the moment and taking it in as time is short.”

The team’s record last year was 1-19.

Wateski said their season is her responsibility. “Every decision I make has a direct impact on my entire team.”

North Crawford and Seneca will be strong teams contending for the conference title, Wateski said. “North Crawford will be a strong team moving forward, and Seneca is always top with returning players. When I was working with club activity and running camps previous this year, Seneca players were right there in the mix always, front and center. North Crawford has developed a club season with their program which will lead to more overall success. De Soto is optimistic about our season and can guarantee that our athletes are going to be better human beings because they have a greater understanding of the true values of life.”

The assistant coaches are Loralee Wetter and Amanda Murphy. Volunteer coaches Dale Piurkowski and Chad Stellpflug round out the staff.

“I want to note the amazing commitment of our coaching staff that has led to our team’s success,” Wateski said. “Without this committed and dedicated coaching staff, our program would not be where it is today with one conference title already. The extended coaching staff does not get enough recognition for all the effort they put in to see these girls succeed.”

De Soto volleyball schedule Sept. 5 Kickapoo